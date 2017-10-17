It Will Be A Full House For Mizzou-KU Basketball Match-Up

KANSAS CITY (KMOX) – Looks like anyone still wanting tickets to Sunday’s charity exhibition basketball game between University of Missouri – Columbia and University of Kansas will have to get them on the secondary market.
The Kansas City Star is reporting all 18,000 seats for the Hurricane Relief Showdown are sold out.
Missouri’s allotment for students went on sale at 2 this afternoon, and were gone in about 15 minutes.
The rivalry game is set for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. The goal is to raise $1 million for hurricane relief efforts in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.