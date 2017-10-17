St. Louis County Police Pay Raises Nearing Vote

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – The St. Louis County Council appears to be moving forward with a bill to give pay raises to county police officers, while also setting aside some Proposition P funds for the law enforcement pension plan.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, board chair Sam Page downplayed any talk of political grandstanding or blocking the raises, “I hope we can all focus on the issues in front of us and come to a responsible agreement on how we can dramatically increase county police salaries and make sure the pension we promised them is available.”

County police officers and family members made up the majority of the 25 public speakers at the meeting, explaining why pay raises are needed, for a variety of professional and personal reasons.

Elizabeth Snyder, the widow of slain county police officer Blake Snyder, was one of the speakers, “They’re not bad (police officers). They’re humans and they have lives and families and kids. They have daycare and school to pay for. They deserve it.”

Several Black Lives Matter supporters addressed the council. One suggested Prop P money should be spent on sensitivity training for officers.

In the end, the council perfected a bill to give the raises and set aside 15-percent of the Prop P funds for police pensions.

Approval of the pay raises and pension funding could come as early as the October 31st meeting.