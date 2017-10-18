Kenny Chesney Coming To Busch Stadium Next Summer

ST. LOUIS (CARDINALS) – The St. Louis Cardinals are proud to announce four-time Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year award winner Kenny Chesney will perform at Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 21, 2018. It will be the 13th stop on his newly announced 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour which will visit 18 major stadiums across the United States. Tickets go on sale to the general public at cardinals.com/chesney on Friday, October 27, at 10:00 a.m. CT. A number of VIP packages and all-inclusive tickets for the show will be available for purchase.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kenny Chesney to Busch Stadium next summer,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising. “Kenny’s concerts are a rite of summer for fans across the country and this show promises to be one that music fans won’t want to miss.”

The 2018 Trip Around The Sun Tour will gather up all the new songs from The Big Revival and Cosmic Hallelujah, mix them with everyone’s favorites, add in a few wild cards and hit the road like only Chesney can. Joining Kenny for this year’s trip around the sun will be ACM Male Vocalist of the Year award winner Thomas Rhett, good time band Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for Trip Around The Sun live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Chesney is set to release, Live in No Shoes Nation, a 30-song live concert album on October 27. The 30 songs were recorded over a 10-year period beginning in 2007 at stadium shows, pop-up bar gigs, amphitheaters and beach concerts and features guest performances by Dave Matthews, Eric Church, Mac McAnally, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, Grace Potter, Taylor Swift and the Zac Brown Band.

For tickets and more information, visit cardinals.com/chesney. #CardsEvents