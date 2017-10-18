Twitter Promises Increased Policies to Protect Users

Filed Under: hate, policy, Twitter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Twitter has vowed to crackdown further on hate speech and sexual harassment.

The vow comes days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company is still not doing enough to protect users. The policy changes are specifically aimed at protecting women who unknowingly or unwillingly had nude pictures of themselves distributed online or were the subject of unwanted sexual advances. It would also shield groups subject to hateful imagery, symbols, and threats of violence.

The company says it will enact the changes in coming weeks.

