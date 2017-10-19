Hyperloop CEO: ‘We Are Definitely Big Fans’ of Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – The CEO of Hyperloop is getting behind Missouri’s idea to attract Amazon by making a statewide “innovation corridor,” including St. Louis, Kansas City and Columbia.
Rob Lloyd appeared in a video as part of the state’s bid package, saying he’s excited to work with Missouri to bring the new technology here.
“Missouri has so much innovation and creative thinking going on, and we are definitely big fans,” Lloyd says. “Gov. Greitens’ Innovation Task Force has led the way with the vision to build a public-private partnership to transform the great state of Missouri.”
Hyperloop announced Thursday afternoon that the proposed St. Louis to Kansas City route is in the company’s top five contenders — if not among the top three.
Missouri last month didn’t earn a spot in a top 10 list of possible future routes. But Missouri Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann told AP he expects the state to rise to the top of the list if it completes an estimated $1.5 million, privately funded feasibility study.
Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)