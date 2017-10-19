Study Finds Too Much Exercise Could be Counter Productive

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study out of the University of Illinois at Chicago found that white men who exercised at least 7 and a half hours a week were 86 percent more likely to experience a buildup of plaque in the arteries.

“Those who are sort of in the ‘super-exercise’ category, meaning they exercise way more than 150 minutes a week, had the highest amount of calcium in their arteries when they did the CT scans. So it seemed to be counter productive to exercise more than the recommended amount,” says SLU Care’s Dr. Michael Lim, a cardiologist at SSM Health SLU Hospital.

The recommended amount, Dr. Lim says, is three to five times a week, 30 minutes at a time.

These study results did not apply to black men however, with researchers saying they’re not sure why.

