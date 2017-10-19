Teen Charged In Summertime Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office has issued warrants in connection with a shooting in June that claimed the life of a 13-year-old.

Anthony Wilson Jr. was fatally shot on the evening of June 1st as he stood among a large group of people in the 2500 block of Hodiamont.

Police say a couple of people in the crowd were seen handling a gun, when suddenly gunfire broke out and everybody ran.

Wilson was struck in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Now 15-year-old Ramon White has been certified as an adult to face charges of 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action in Wilson’s death.

He’s being held without bond.

Also, the clerk of a gas station in the 2800 block of North Florissant has been charged with fatally shooting a customer during an argument late last month.

34-year-old Christopher Simmons was fatally shot outside the Phillips 66 after he got into a dispute with a clerk later identified as 39-year-old Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher.

A cash-only bond of $1,000,000 has been ordered for Jawher on charges of 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

He was released after his initial arrest the night of the shooting and remains at large, according to police.