Teen Charged In Summertime Shooting Death Of 13-Year-Old

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox)
Filed Under: Circuit Attorney, murder, Ramon White, St. Louis, Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office has issued warrants in connection with a shooting in June that claimed the life of a 13-year-old.

Anthony Wilson Jr. was fatally shot on the evening of June 1st as he stood among a large group of people in the 2500 block of Hodiamont.

Police say a couple of people in the crowd were seen handling a gun, when suddenly gunfire broke out and everybody ran.

Wilson was struck in the face and pronounced dead at the scene.

Now 15-year-old Ramon White has been certified as an adult to face charges of 2nd degree murder and armed criminal action in Wilson’s death.

He’s being held without bond.

murder 2 Teen Charged In Summertime Shooting Death Of 13 Year Old

Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher (Provided photo)

Also, the clerk of a gas station in the 2800 block of North Florissant has been charged with fatally shooting a customer during an argument late last month.

34-year-old Christopher Simmons was fatally shot outside the Phillips 66 after he got into a dispute with a clerk later identified as 39-year-old Taleb Rebhi Ali Jawher.

A cash-only bond of $1,000,000 has been ordered for Jawher on charges of 1st degree murder and armed criminal action.

He was released after his initial arrest the night of the shooting and remains at large, according to police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen