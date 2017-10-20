Second Shooting at the Scene of Gas Station Homicide

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– A shooting at a gas station on South Grand last night may be connected to a deadly shooting at the same gas station the night before and so far, there is no one in custody.

In the first incident Wednesday night there were two victims, and one man died. Then last night at the vigil for that shooting, a woman was shot. The Post-Dispatch is reporting the woman is the sister of the man that was killed on Wednesday.

The woman is currently in critical unstable condition. Homicide has been called into investigate.

Police have released pictures of a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting from Wednesday night.

