Second Shooting at the Scene of Gas Station Homicide

Filed Under: gas station, homicide, suspect, victim

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)– A shooting at a gas station on South Grand last night may be connected to a deadly shooting at the same gas station the night before and so far, there is no one in custody.

In the first incident Wednesday night there were two victims, and one man died. Then last night at the vigil for that shooting, a woman was shot. The Post-Dispatch is reporting the woman is the sister of the man that was killed on Wednesday.

The woman is currently in critical unstable condition. Homicide has been called into investigate.

10 19 17 s grand homicide 5 Second Shooting at the Scene of Gas Station Homicide

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

10 19 17 s grand homicide 7 Second Shooting at the Scene of Gas Station Homicide

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

,

Police have released pictures of a vehicle they believe was involved in the shooting from Wednesday night.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen