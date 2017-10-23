Economists Say No Immediate Threat of a Crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average continues to hit new heights, so how long can the good times last before some sort of correction kicks in?

For some insight we turned to Evan Sowers, market executive with the Central Trust Company.

He says right now there don’t appear to be any warning signs of an imminent market crash.

“As we say in this business, you can get ten economists in the same room and all ten of them would have a different opinion certainly, but we don’t see anything drastic on the horizon,” he says.

Sowers points out that since the end of the Recession, the stock market has had a strong run that’s now lasted nearly a decade.

The one thing he reminds investors is that what goes up, must eventually come down.

