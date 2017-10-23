Judge Ponders New Rules for Police with Protestors

Kevin Killeen @KMOXKilleen
Filed Under: ACLU Tony Rothert, Judge Catherine Perry, Stockley protestors
(Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–A federal judge could issue a court order restricting when police can use pepper spray or arrest protestors, following several days of hearings on alleged mistreatment of Stockley protestors.

Judge Catherine Perry says she’ll decide soon whether to put police under an injunction, limiting when they can use chemical munitions on protestors, or declare an gathering unlawful.

In closing arguments, ACLU attorney Tony Rothert claimed police arbitrarily label protests “unlawful,” and use pepper spray to disperse crowds.

0092 Judge Ponders New Rules for Police with Protestors

ACLU Attorney Tony Rothert says the government can’t decide when a protest against the government should end.

“Pepper spray is the new fire hose,” Rothert said, “We all known, we’ve seen in the ’50s and ”60s, where Civil Rights protestors engaging in civil disobedience were literally cleared off the streets using fire hoses.”

An attorney for the city argued that when protestors are smashing windows or throwing bricks, police need flexibility to maintain order and protect life and property.

perry catherine web1 Judge Ponders New Rules for Police with Protestors

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry says she’ll watch all the videos and rule “as soon as possible.”

Judge Catherine Perry says she’ll decide whether to issue guidelines for the police “as soon as possible.”

Copyright KMOX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen