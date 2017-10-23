October Snow in the Forecast for Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – No need to break out those snow shovels.
Accuweather meteorologist Steve Travis confirms flakes are in our forecast for Friday night, but there won’t be enough of them.
“Any snow that does fall in the back side of this system is not going to be heavy enough to accumulate or it’s just going to be too warm on the ground for it to do any damage,” he says.
Travis says the late week system will bring rain showers, first.
He says the combination of rain and snow could bring down tree leaves before they have a chance to turn colors.