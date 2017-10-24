Stenger on KMOX: County Has Jamestown Mall Under Contract

Filed Under: County Executive Steve Stenger, Jamestown Mall, St. Louis County, Steve Stenger
A sign's been vandalized at the entrance to the now-vacant Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Mo. The shopping center which opened in 1973 and housed several major retailers over the years, closed in July 2014 (KMOX/Brad Choat)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County now has the entire former Jamestown mall property under contract.

It took an extra $1.7 million for the final landowner to sell the last two parcels, but now, redevelopment of the mall can move forward.

dscn3181 Stenger on KMOX: County Has Jamestown Mall Under Contract

The now-vacant Jamestown Mall in Florissant, Mo., opened in 1973 and closed in July 2014. (Brad Choat/KMOX)

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, live on Total Information AM Tuesday morning, says there will be an open house to solicit ideas for the area.

“The option of pure retail is probably not a possibility, you know, given the environment for retail,” he says, “but there are many uses, and there are mixed uses, that the property could go for.”

>> Click here to read the full news release

The county will then ask developers to bid.

Before any of that, though, hazardous waste is being cleared from the site. The final sales are expected to close in late December.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen