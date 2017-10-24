Stenger on KMOX: County Has Jamestown Mall Under Contract

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOX) – St. Louis County now has the entire former Jamestown mall property under contract.
It took an extra $1.7 million for the final landowner to sell the last two parcels, but now, redevelopment of the mall can move forward.
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, live on Total Information AM Tuesday morning, says there will be an open house to solicit ideas for the area.
“The option of pure retail is probably not a possibility, you know, given the environment for retail,” he says, “but there are many uses, and there are mixed uses, that the property could go for.”
The county will then ask developers to bid.
Before any of that, though, hazardous waste is being cleared from the site. The final sales are expected to close in late December.