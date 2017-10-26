UPDATE: Molina Doesn’t Win 2017 Gold Glove Award

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated Tuesday at 8:43 p.m.– St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina did not win the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove award.

Tucker Barnhart of the Cincinnati Reds earned his first career Gold Glove, beating out Molina and last year’s NL winner Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants.

He was, statistically, the favorite to win it this year. The 26-year-old led the NL in defensive WAR (2.8), calculated by Baseball-Reference and caught-stealing percentage (44). He was also among the best in several other defensive metrics, and was a top-five defended – among all position players – on the SABR Defensive Index.

Molina had a caught-stealing percentage of 36, and defensive WAR of 1.1.

Here’s the full list of winners (position, name, team, No. of career Gold Gloves):

P Marcus Stroman, Toronto, 1

C Martin Maldonado, Los Angeles, 1

1B Eric Hosmer, Kansa City, 4

2B Brian Dozier, Minnesota, 1

3B Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay, 3

SS Andrelton Simmons, Los Angeles, 3

LF Alex Gordon, Kansas City, 5

CF Byron Buxton, Minnesota, 1

RF Mookie Betts, Boston, 2 National League

P Zack Greinke, Arizona, 4

C Tucker Barnhart, Cincinnati, 1

1B Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona, 3

2B DJ LeMahieu, Colorado, 2

3B Nolan Arenado, Colorado, 5

SS Brandon Crawford, San Francisco, 3

LF Marcell Ozuna, Miami, 1

CF Ender Inciarte, Atlanta, 2

RF Jason Heyward, Chicago, 5

Previous reporting

Rawlings Sporting Goods and Major League Baseball announced Thursday, that Yadier Molina is a finalist for the National League Gold Glove award. He is up against Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants and Tucker Barnhart of the Cincinnati Reds.



Click here to see the full list of finalists

Molina has the third most Gold Gloves all-time, among MLB catchers, just two behind Johnny Bench and but five behind Ivan Rodriguez. He won the award for eight straight seasons, until last year when Posey was named the top defensive catcher in the NL.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Follow KMOX Sports on Twitter for updates.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook