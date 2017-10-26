St. Louis Aquarium Groundbreaking Planned for Nov. 2

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The new aquarium at Union Station is set to break ground next week.
KMOX has confirmed there will be a groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 2, on the new 120,000-square-foot exhibit, which will transform Union Station by the time it’s ready in 2019.
Union Station opened in the late 1800s and has gone through several changes in the last 30 years. It served as a marketplace for shopping and now will be geared more towards entertainment.
The $45 million attraction is said to feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and tanks with 700,000 gallons of water housing thousands of aquatic species from world-wide rivers and oceans.
The aquarium is part of a $100 million family entertainment complex planned for Union Station, other components including a ferris wheel — the “St. Louis Wheel.”
