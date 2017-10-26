Tower Tee Land Under Contract to Home Developer

Filed Under: McBride and Sons Homes, South County, Tower Tee
Tower Tee golf and batting cages complex in South County. Photo by KMOX

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Better get your final drives in at Tower Tee in South County.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun has confirmed the land underneath the driving range is under contract to a home developer.

McBride and Sons Homes is asking St. Louis County for permission to re-zone the land from commercial to residential.

heege for sale e1504815172762 Tower Tee Land Under Contract to Home Developer

Tower Tee land for sale (CBRE Inc. on LoopNet.com)

Planned for the 27.7-acre site are 99 single-family homes, averaging $350,000, along with 59 attached row houses at $250,000.

“There will be extensive landscaping along Heege Road, which will buffer us from the industrial property to the south of the tract,” says McBride attorney Ed Griesedieck.

The name: Arbors at Tower Tee. The broadcast tower that gives Tower Tee its name is not moving.

“It is paying attention to how the property has been used for a variety of years, and we think that’s going to be an excellent development for the area,” Griesedieck says.

But what about Tower Tee? In a message sent to KMOX, owner Steve Lotz says, “We look forward to being part of the process. It is too early to say how this will play out.”

