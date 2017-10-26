Tower Tee Land Under Contract to Home Developer

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Better get your final drives in at Tower Tee in South County.

KMOX’s Michael Calhoun has confirmed the land underneath the driving range is under contract to a home developer.

McBride and Sons Homes is asking St. Louis County for permission to re-zone the land from commercial to residential.

Planned for the 27.7-acre site are 99 single-family homes, averaging $350,000, along with 59 attached row houses at $250,000.

“There will be extensive landscaping along Heege Road, which will buffer us from the industrial property to the south of the tract,” says McBride attorney Ed Griesedieck.

The name: Arbors at Tower Tee. The broadcast tower that gives Tower Tee its name is not moving.

“It is paying attention to how the property has been used for a variety of years, and we think that’s going to be an excellent development for the area,” Griesedieck says.

But what about Tower Tee? In a message sent to KMOX, owner Steve Lotz says, “We look forward to being part of the process. It is too early to say how this will play out.”

