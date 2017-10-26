Yadier Molina Named 2017 Gold Glove Award Finalist

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rawlings Sporting Goods and Major League Baseball announced Thursday, that Yadier Molina is a finalist for the National League Gold Glove award. He is up against Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants and Tucker Barnhart of the Cincinnati Reds.

Molina has the third most Gold Gloves all-time, among MLB catchers, just two behind Johnny Bench and but five behind Ivan Rodriguez. He won the award for eight straight seasons, until last year when Posey was named the top defensive catcher in the NL.

The winners are typically announced a few days after the conclusion of the World Series.

