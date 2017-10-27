Build-a-Bear Workshop Celebrates 20 Years

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Build-a-Bear Workshop celebrates 20 years in business.

Founder Maxine Clark stepped down as CEO in 2013. The recession hit the company hard but she says they’ve bounced back since then by making changes to their infrastructure and adapting where the bears are sold.

“Busch Stadium, the zoo, the Science Center, Disney Land… Myrtle Beach, Destin Florida, We love being in places that are not your traditional mall, and there’s many more opportunities. Sharon and the team have put us on Carnival Cruise ships, and today they announced that they’re going to be inside some Bass Pro Shops for Christmas,” she says.

