GoFundMe Set Up for Burgled Food Truck

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was hard for him to do it, but a food truck owner burglarized over the weekend is accepting community help to get back up and running full steam.

Thieves stole a large burner and two full propane tanks from Tyler Garcia’s “Locoz Tacoz” food truck.

“It’s been a great year but we’ve had a hard time, in the beginning with repairs, over $7000 in repairs, and having to take two months off and sitting there that Saturday night i was thinking, man, this sucks. Can I get a break?” he says.

Garcia says he was raised to work hard for himself by not looking for handouts, but after talking with his family, he decided to accept the help the community wanted to give. FarmTruk was the other truck hit over the weekend in Tower Grove South, and it also has a GoFundMe set up.

