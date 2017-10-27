Gun Modification Restrictions Fail in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Legislation banning bump stocks like the one used by the Las Vegas mass shooter failed in the Illinois house.

Many agree that bump stocks, which make a semi-automatic weapon fire like a fully automatic weapon, should be prohibited. But the bill up for consideration also banned other modifications, which State Representative Jerry Costello of Red Bud says is a big problem.

“I believe that this particular bill covers 40 to 50 percent of guns owned by law abiding citizens in the state of Illinois; guns that are used for hunting and guns that are used for competition purposes,” he says.

The measure also required a FOID card for purchasing items like tannerite, which is used in target practice. It failed on a 48-54 vote. Another version targeting only bump stocks is currently in the works.

