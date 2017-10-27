Poor Oversight Found at University of Missouri Greek System

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A recent report says fraternities and sororities at the University of Missouri operate in a free-for-all atmosphere with little oversight or guidance.

Consulting firm Dyad Strategies released its report on the university’s Greek system Thursday. The report comes as the FBI investigates embezzlement by a now-fired employee at the Office of Greek Life after years of problems, including the near death of a student from alcohol poisoning, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported .

The report offered almost 50 recommendations for action. The most extensive list of recommendations deals with student safety to prevent sexual assault and hazing. The report recommended requiring registration of all social events at houses, limiting alcohol to common areas of chapter houses, requiring chapters to allow auditors who inspect houses during parties to visit individual member’s rooms and limiting non-member guests to three per chapter member.

“If a culture is established on campus in which students realize that loss of university recognition poses no significant threat to the existence of a chapter, then groups will become increasingly likely to operate underground without the university’s blessing,” the report said.

None of the recommendations will be implemented immediately, said Gary Ward, interim vice chancellor for student affairs. He said Dyad consultants will work with alumni, university supporters, students, staff and faculty to review the report, with decisions on which recommendations to implement due in the spring.

“We will not negotiate any rule in a way that we feel would decrease safety for our students,” said Christian Basi, spokesman for the university. “But this has to be something that the entire community is on board with and behind.”

Representatives of the Panhellenic Association and the Interfraternity Council said they needed time to review the report and would release a statement after studying it. The report mentioned both organizations as key to improving the Greek system.

