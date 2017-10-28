McCaskill Calls For Whitefish Investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are asking the inspector general at the Department of Homeland Security to investigate a $300 million no-bid contract awarded to a tiny Montana company to help restore Puerto Rico’s power grid.
Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, top Democrat on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said the contract awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings “raises every red flag in the book.” The 2-year-old company, based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s hometown, had just two full-time employees when the storm hit Sept. 20. It has since hired more than 300 workers.
Reps. Peter DeFazio of Oregon and Raul Grijalva of Arizona also asked for the inspector general to investigate. DeFazio is top Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, while Grijalva is the top Democrat on Natural Resources.
