St. Charles Council Approves Resolution Honoring Police Work During Protest

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOX) – The St. Charles County Council tonight will recognize the efforts of the County’s law enforcement officers with a resolution during its 7 p.m. meeting in the Council Chambers, 100 North Third Street in St. Charles. The resolution honors and thanks officers for the sacrifices they make responding to tragic events, often putting themselves in harm’s way.

Councilman Joe Brazil, District 2, says the county’s law enforcement is — quote — “an integral part of keeping us safe.”

“There’s been so many people in recent weeks that criticize the police,” Brazil says. “St. Louis putting out a resolution giving protestors more latitude and criticizing the police for their efforts and things like that, so you know I just think that there are other opinions out there and we are just sharing our side, and what we think.”

Brazil wouldn’t say the resolution is a shot against the city of St. Louis — which recently rejected a resolution honoring the work its police are doing.

Brazil says most people appreciate the police, even though it might not seem like it right now.

“Instead of being a silent majority, I thought that it would be appropriate for St. Charles County and the county government to recognize our law enforcement officers and first responders for the hard work the extra time and hard work they put in and the extra time and hard work they put in during the protest.”

He’s referring to the Jason Stockley protests that crossed the river from time to time. Brazil says he’s in favor of people’s right to protest — but he’s not in favor of breaking the law to do so.

Brazil says the Council specifically notes the response to the recent protest events that required significant planning and coordination by the St. Charles City and County Police Departments, as well as the Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Corrections, and other law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout St. Charles County.

Colonel David Todd, St. Charles County Chief of Police, will be present to accept the resolution from the Council.

“I am honored to receive the resolution on behalf of all the men and women who wear the St. Charles County Police Department uniform,” Chief Todd says. “I know the sacrifices they make every day, not just for themselves, but for their families. It takes a brave, selfless person to be in law enforcement, and we are fortunate to have some of the best. I appreciate each and every day the support of the County Executive and the Council. We appreciate as a Department the acknowledgement we receive regularly from our County citizens for contributions the men and women of the department make to the community.”

