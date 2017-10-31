2016: New York Terror Suspect Arrested in St. Charles County

NEW YORK/ST. CHARLES (KMOX) — The Uzbek national who’s accused of using a truck to kill eight people and injure a dozen more in New York City had his own trouble with the law in Missouri.
Missouri Highway Patrol stopped Sayfullo Saipov in Platte County in December 2015 and cited him for Failure to Maintain a Required Brake System. He didn’t pay the fine, so a warrant was issued for his arrest in April 2016.
Highway Patrol picked him up on that warrant in St. Charles County last October; he posted $200 bond and was released.
His November court date came and went, he didn’t show up, so court records say a guilty plea was entered.
The $200 he used to bond out was put toward the ticket and court fees. Police don’t know why he was in Missouri.