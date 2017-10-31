Candidates for St. Louis Police Chief Narrowed Down

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With the deadline now closed to apply for Chief of Police in St. Louis, the list of viable candidates has been narrowed from 42 down to about 20.

Mayor Lyda Krewson’s spokesman Koran Addo says those cut failed to meet the requirement of either having a bachelor’s degree, or obtaining and holding the rank of Captain or above for 10 years.

What sort of person are they looking for? Addo says someone who understands the nature of policing in a city like St. Louis, and someone who has racial equity in mind, given what the area has experienced in the last three years.

“Somebody who’s going to be community-oriented and accountable, and is going to be able to command respect of the police department and its officers, and command the respect of regional leaders, and be able to work collaboratively with those other leaders,” he says.

The field of 20 candidates should be whittled down to six by mid-November.

Addo says they hope to name a new chief by the first of the year.

