Guerrilla Street Food Announce New Delmar Location

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What started as a food truck six years ago has now expanded to a food truck, two brick and mortar restaurants and a presence in popular bars.

Guerrilla Street Food says it’ll open on the east end of the Delmar Loop by the end of the year. Executive Chef and co owner Brian Hardesty says the 2100 square foot space will allow them to try new dishes at each location.

“The idea is to keep them consistent but also make them different, so there’s a reason to go to more than one,” he says.

Hardesty still operates the restaurant at Grand and Arsenal, the truck and a food spot inside 2nd Shift Brewing. They’ll also be in the new Tropical Liqueurs location in the Grove later this fall.

