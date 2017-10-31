Poll Looks at Differences Among Catholic, Protestant Beliefs

Filed Under: Catholic, church, Martin Luther, Protestant, reformation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new poll takes a look at the issues that split Catholics and Protestants 500 years ago on this Reformation Day. Do they still matter?

Not nearly as much as they did five centuries ago.

Becka Alper with the Pew Research Center says about half of US Protestants say both good deeds and faith in God are needed to get into heaven, which is a historically Catholic position. The other half say faith alone is needed.

“We also see that 46 percent of protestants say the Bible provides all the religious guidance Christians need, which is a traditionally protestant belief, but 52 percent say Christians should look for guidance from church teaching and traditions as well as from the Bible, which is position held by the Catholic Church,” she says.

Reformation Day is when Martin Luther posted his 95 theses on the Wittenberg Church door in Germany, leading to the split between the Catholic and Protestant church.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen