Boundless Moves HQ from NYC to STL

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — A geospatial technology firm is moving its headquarters to St. Louis from New York City.

Boundless CEO Andy Dearing says the company, which makes software for companies to crunch location-based data, hasn’t had any trouble finding tech talent to hire in St. Louis.

“We’ve moved all of our operations here to St. Louis” including software development, recruiting, and back office, Dearing said.

If you’re scratching your head as to what ‘geospatial’ means, think about every time an app on your smart phone asks for permission to use your location.

“Everything that we do every single day, whether its you driving down the road to someone working in a commercial field, is using some form of location or geospatial technology whether we know it or not,” he said.

Anchoring the geospatial space in St. Louis is the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, which is building its new western headquarters on the north side. In the private-sector, companies like Monsanto and Express Scripts work with geospatial data.

Dearing says retailers like CVS and Walgreens use algorithms to analyze geospatial data when deciding where to build new locations.

Boundless is setting up its headquarters office in the T-REx tech office space on Washington Avenue downtown. The company, in total, has 100 employees but hopes to grow to 150.