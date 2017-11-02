2 Killed When Stolen Jetta Crashes Into Camaro in St. Louis

Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) – Two people are dead and five others injured after a stolen car crashed in St. Louis.

The accident happened Wednesday night on the city’s north side. Police say a stolen 2017 Volkswagen Jetta was speeding when it ran a stop light and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

Two people in the Camaro were killed, the driver, 30-year-old Tolighta Morrow, of St. Louis, and a passenger, 36-year-old Brian Greer of Alton, Illinois. Morrow was a member of the Army National Guard. A 4-year-old girl who was in the Camaro is hospitalized in critical condition.

The 22-year-old driver of the Jetta and three passengers ages 14, 16 and 29 are hospitalized in serious condition. Police say they will seek charges against the adults in the stolen car.

