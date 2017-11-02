MO Governor Attacks Senators Over St. Louis Veterans Home

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX)-Missouri’s Governor is harshly criticizing the state’s two U.S. Senators for their response, or lack thereof, to the problems at the St. Louis Veterans Home in north St. Louis County.

In a scathing letter to Senators Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt, Eric Greitens writes, “I appreciate your recent interest in the St. Louis Veterans Home. Frankly, it’s good to see some signs of life out of Congress. A lot of us back home have been wondering what you’re up to.”

After detailing the state’s investigations into the issues, Greitens writes, “But you probably knew about these investigations before you sent a letter ‘requesting an investigation’ Or maybe you didn’t? Because in the other part of your letter you asked for a copy of the VA report on the St. Louis Veterans Home. The VA publicly released that report back in September. If you lost your copy, you can Google ‘St. Louis Veterans Home Survey Report VA’ It’s the second link down.”

Greitens opens the next paragraph with: “We don’t need more meaningless letters from career politicians. What we need is action.”

The Governor closes with: “While I have you, one more thing: Missourians need Congress to get its act together and do its job. Tax relief, Obamacare repeal and security our borders-folks back home are looking for some results from Washington D.C. It’s been too long, and we’re tired of waiting.”

There’s been no public response from Senators McCaskill or Blunt.

