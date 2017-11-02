New Central West End Hotel is Coming Soon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Breaking ground soon in the Central West End – a new hotel.
Montana-based HomeBase Partners wants to put a 192 room AC Hotel by Marriott on York Avenue between Lindell and Maryland Plaza, right behind York House. HomeBase founder Andy Holloran says it will fit in nicely with the neighborhood.
“It’s really a lifestyle brand, and I think it’s got some European influence. It’s an understated elegance in my opinion,” he says.
Holloran says the studio building behind York House will be torn down and the hotel will build up against the Maryland Plaza retail. Planning is still in the early stages. Holloran is seeking building permits, and he’s not decided whether to seek tax breaks or incentives. Ground could break in Spring 2018 with a Summer 2019 opening.