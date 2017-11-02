New Renderings of St. Louis Aquarium Released

Rendering of planned St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station (Courtesy: LHM)
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Lodging Hospitality Management (LHM), owner of St. Louis Union Station, announced that St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. will build the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.
Construction begins on the St. Louis Aquarium at the end of November.
St. Louis’s PGAV Destinations has designed the new attraction and, once constructed, zoOceanarium Group will be the professional operators of the Aquarium. The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is the next phase of development at the National Historic Landmark train station in downtown St. Louis. It will be joined by an observation wheel and an outdoor park for entertainment and food and beverage services.
Completion of the aquarium is expected in summer 2019. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Union Station Thursday at 10:30 am.
