Peabody Hosts TEDx Women’s Career Event Today

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Women looking to move up in their careers face different challenges than men. Lauren Herring, CEO of Impact Group, says often times women have to think about whether they’re visible among decision-makers.

“Do you notice people, do they know who you are, and are they aware of the value that you’ve brought to the organization so that when they have that next opportunity to bring someone in on a project, or when there’s an opening for a promotion they say, ‘Oh yeah, I want you,” she says.

Herring says it’s like finding someone to sponsor you. She also says women should determine what their strengths are, both what you’re good at and what you enjoy doing at work. Herring is a part of today’s big TEDx St. Louis Women event at Peabody Opera House. There’ll be coaching circles to individually help women looking to take that next career leap.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook