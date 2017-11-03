County Executive Responds to Affton Opioid Problem

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Heroin is so big of a problem in Affton that some shoppers at a strip mall say they have to step over people on the sidewalk with needles in their arms.

St. Louis County executive Steve Stenger says he has heard about the problem.

We’ve know for some time that the opioid epidemic is truly that, it is an epidemic and it strikes everywhere,” says

Stenger, who represented Affton as a county councilman, notes that all county police officers are now carrying Narcan, an overdose antidote, in their cruisers. He also says Proposition P will mean the hiring of more police officers, who’ll be able to do more preemptive patrols in areas like the Marian Heights Shopping Plaza at 55 and Bayless.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook