KMOX Profiles: Bill Wilkerson and Wendy Wiese

On a special edition of KMOX Profiles, we remember longtime St. Louis Broadcaster Bill Wilkerson who recently passed after a brief illness. Wilkerson enjoyed a 40-year career in St. Louis, first at KMOX, and then KTRS radio earning a special place in the hearts of sports fans providing both play-by-play and color commentary for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball and football teams, the Missouri Tigers football team, the St. Louis Blues and the Spirit of St. Louis professional basketball team. From February 2017, here’s Bill Wilkerson and Wendy Wiese with Debbie Monterrey.