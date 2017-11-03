Schlafly Prepares for Full Moon Festival

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) — It’ll be a full moon on Saturday — Schlafly is getting ready to honor that by naming its fall festival the “Full Moon Festival.”

Schlafly founding brewer Stephen Hale calls it a celebration of all things fall. The event will feature bonfires, pig roasts, live music and more — plus, of course, food and beer pairings.

The brewery has gained significant traction in recent years as its Pumpkin Ale continues to grow in popularity. This year there are two more varieties to try — a Barrel Aged Pumpkin Ale with hints of oak, vanilla, caramel and chocolate. It’s served in an 11.2 ounce bottle and has a 9.5% alcohol by volume content. There’s also a Pumpkin Stout.

Festival-goers will also be encouraged to try the White Lager, Coffee Stout and India Brown Ale.

The Full Moon festival kicks off at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at Schlafly Bottleworks on Southwest Ave. in Maplewood. Food and beverages can be purchased but there’s no cost to attend the festival itself.

