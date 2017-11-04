St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Makes the Move to O’Fallon

O’Fallon, IL (KMOX) St. Elizabeth’s Hospital moves from Belleville to O’Fallon Illinois. The transferral of patients began around 5 Saturday morning.

23 ambulances were used. St. Elizabeth’s partnered with several local ambulance agencies from across their service area for the move. A nurse accompanied each patient in an ambulance on the trip from Belleville to O’Fallon to ensure safe, quality patient care. Scott Air Force Base also served as a valuable partner in this move, with their personnel assisting in communication with inpatients and their families prior to the move as well as helping with logistics during the move.

After a careful assessment of all the patients–the first ‘official’ patient to be transferred to the near 300-million dollar facility was Daniel Thelen of Belleville. Thelen has been a patient at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, since moving to the area in 1983. He had open heart surgery earlier this week at the Belleville hospital location and was starting rehab on our fifth floor Comprehensive Rehab Unit. Since he was not yet ready to be discharged, he and all of the other inpatients were informed that they would be transferred to the new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon on their opening day of November 4. Through the careful assessment of all the patients by the move planning task force teams, Thelen ended up being the first patient to enter the doors of the $300 million facility.

Hospital Administration and colleagues have been making preparations for over a year to ensure the utmost safety, efficiency and open communication for their patients and their family members. Coordination of the move was conducted through the activation of two Incident Command Centers at 2:00 a.m. on November 4, one set up in Belleville and one in O’Fallon. St. Elizabeth’s continuously trains staff under the Hospital Incident Command System, which is an incident management system that hospitals use to manage emergencies or large-scale, planned events.

After all patients were transferred to the new facility in O’Fallon, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues that were assisting with the move from Belleville gathered in a meeting room at the Belleville campus for a brief prayer led by President and CEO Peg Sebastian. Following a careful sweep of the Belleville hospital location, the building was secured.

St Elizabeth’s old facility in Belleville will remain open and continue to offer a number of services including a walk-in clinic, imaging, and physician offices.

The hospital’s operator, Hospital Sisters Health System, says its estimated more than 275 jobs will remain on the Belleville campus.

