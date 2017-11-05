President Trump Orders Flags Lowered After Texas Tragedy

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump has ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff to honor those killed in the mass shooting at a Texas church.
Trump, who is in the midst of a lengthy tour of Asia, issued a proclamation late Sunday ordering that American flags flown at the White House, all public buildings and grounds, and military posts be flown at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.
Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.
Officials identified the gunman to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley.
