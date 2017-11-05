Strong Thunderstorms Race Through St. Louis Area

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Strong thunderstorms packing large hail and high winds tore through the St. Louis region Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reported power lines were blown down at Olive and Highway 141 around 2:15 pm.

As the storm ravaged parts of western and northern St. Louis County and then moved into the Metro East, the largest reported hail struck Collinsville where it was measureed at 2.75 inches, or roughly baseball sized.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls were reported north of Troy Illinois and northeast of Collinsville.

Back on the western side of the Mississippi River, Maryland Heights received hail of 1.5 inches in diameter, while hail not quite that size struck University City and Ferguson.

At one point, a funnel cloud was reportedly spotted in Clinton County Illinois between Trenton and Aviston.

Chesterfield police had to shut down all westbound traffic at Olive east of Hwy. 141 for a while due to downed power lines.

A metal storage building was destroyed in a rural area near Trenton Illlinois.

There were no early reports of any injuries.