Coaches Urged to be Sensitive to Trauma-Impacted Players

Notre Dame, IN. (KMOX) – Young athletes are taking traumatic experiences with them to practice and games. One group says a coach’s response can be critical.

“A lot of coaches say, ‘oh that’s not my reality’ and yet the statistics will point to the fact that coaches likely are coaching on their team, kids who have experienced trauma in some form,” explains Kristin Sheehan, Program Director for Play Like a Champion Today Educational Series.

Sheehan was a guest on Total Information AM Sunday. She tells KMOX more than 60-percent of 17-year-olds have been exposed to crime, violence and abuse.