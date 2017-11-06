KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis Public Schools Look to the Future

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A community engagement session tonight at Vashon High School. The topic – the future of the St. Louis Public School Disctrict.

For ten years, the Special Administrative Board has served the St. Louis Public School District. But now there will be a transition to a new governing body.

That’s why the public is getting a chance to come together and give their input. Tonight’s meeting will discuss different governing structures utilized by public school districts across the country.

Community members can attend the meeting in person at Vashon High School at 6:30pm or watch it streamed live by Vector Communications.

