Chesterfield City Administrator Proposes New Fund for Prop P

Filed Under: Chesterfield, Prop P

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Chesterfield mayor’s comments earlier this year that Prop P funds, sold to voters as a sales tax for police, might instead go to fill potholes, sparked an outcry.

Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel says first of all, officers there have already received a raise this year, and agreed to a new salary framework. They’ll also receive body cameras later this year.

But moving forward, he has an idea to make sure Prop P funds go to police.

“I think we’ll create a new fund that the police department is funded by, and all those ancillary operations the police department are involved in, the 2.3 will go directly into that fund,” he says.

Geisel notes that sales tax revenue is decreasing everywhere, so a lot of towns may find themselves taking in less than expected from Prop P.

