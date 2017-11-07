Joel Osteen Comes to St. Louis Convention

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Church of God in Christ is back in the city of St. Louis with its 110th Holy Convocation, bringing with it some 25 thousand attendees for this week long meeting.

For the past eight years, this has traditionally been the largest convention to come to the St. Louis area. The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Protestant denominations in the United States.

Outside of its church business sessions, the denomination is reaching out to the less fortunate in the area thru a number of urban initiatives. Since 2010, the denomination’s economic impact on the St. Louis area has exceeded 125 million dollars.

One of the featured speakers this week will be mega church pastor Joel Osteen of Houston, Texas. He’ll be here on Wednesday.

