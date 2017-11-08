Tower Tee Zoning Meeting Put on Hold

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It appears plans for replacing a popular golf center with a residential subdivision are on hold.
The St. Louis County Planning Commission received a letter from the attorney representing the Arbors of Tower Tee project asking for next week’s zoning hearing to be postponed. The hearing would have explored whether the land, currently home to Tower Tee Golf, can change from commercial to residential. McBride and Son Homes wants to use the nearly 28 acres of land for 99 single family homes and 59 attached row homes.
Tower Tee owner Steve Lotz, when reached by phone, says he’s not sure what this means yet, and at Tower Tee they’re just taking things one day at a time.