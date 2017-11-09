Amazon Makes Surprise Donation Visit to Edwardsville

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon set to make a surprise visit to Edwardsville, Illinois this morning, but it has nothing to do with HQ2.
Amazon is donating more than $10,000 dollars in STEM-related technology and supplies to Woodland Elementary. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.
The purpose of this donation is to encourage STEM education and increase the students access.
Amazon associates will be at Woodland Elementary this morning at 9am. The school is located off of Illinois Route 157.