Amazon Makes Surprise Donation Visit to Edwardsville

Filed Under: Amazon, donation, education, Edwardsville, STEM

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amazon set to make a surprise visit to Edwardsville, Illinois this morning, but it has nothing to do with HQ2.

Amazon is donating more than $10,000 dollars in STEM-related technology and supplies to Woodland Elementary. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

The purpose of this donation is to encourage STEM education and increase the students access.

Amazon associates will be at Woodland Elementary this morning at 9am. The school is located off of Illinois Route 157.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen