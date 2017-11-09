Muny Classes Teach Life and Theater Skills to Young People

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Muny isn’t just a place to see great musical theater. For the second year, the Muny is holding a 12 week class to teach young people how to succeed in musical theater.

“These young people that are wanting to make their mark in musical theater understand that sometimes they’re going to be a principal player and sometimes they’re going to be ensemble. So no matter what they have to be able to do it all,” says Nancy Sherwin, director of youth programs.

She says although some who enroll want to be in theater as a profession, the skills they gain will help them in all walks of life.

“Think about a teacher, or a lawyer, or somebody presenting something to a board of directors. You have to be able to sell your product, whatever it is, and being comfortable in front of people is an asset in almost any profession,” she says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook