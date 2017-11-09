Narloxone Saving Lives in Missouri by Reversing Overdose

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The overdose situation throughout the entire St. Louis region is reaching critical mass.
That’s according to Brandon Costerison with NCADA, the group behind those dramatic and memorable anti-heroin PSA’s during recent Super Bowls.
He says St. Louis County had 130 overdose deaths through the end of July, on track to beat last year’s total of 180.
But there is some good news.
“We know that the first responders have Narloxone is saving lives. Last year St. Louis county police had over 50 overdose reversals, and we know they’ve had several dozen so far this year,” he says.
Narloxone is now available over-the-counter without a prescription, and Missouri’s new Good Samaritan law provides legal protections to encourage anyone who witnesses an overdose to call 911.