Facebook Community Boost Comes to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Facebook is bringing it’s new small business initiative called Facebook Community Boost to St. Louis.

“We chose St.Louis because we see a city where we can really have an impact helping small businesses grow, helping train workers with digital skills and helping the community more broadly take advantage of everything the digital economy has to offer,” to offer,” says Aneesh Raman with the Facebook Policy Team.

Facebook will visit a total of 30 U.S. cities in 2018. Facebook is asking small businesses to share their story at facebook.com/tellcommunityboost. Raman says they’ll determine when they come to St. Louis based on those stories.

