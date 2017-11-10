St. Louis-Area Veterans Day Weekend Happenings

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Steinberg Ice Rink opened for the season Friday. Steinberg is the biggest outdoor skating rink in the Midwest, and this is its 60th year.

Admission is normally $7, but for opening weekend, it’s only 50 cents!

. . . . .

Expect to find a plastic bag on your front door this weekend. The Boy Scouts will be distributing more than 1 million “Scouting for Food” bags.

Last year, 2.2 million items of food were donated.

. . . . .

If the cold weather is keeping your kids in this weekend, here’s an idea — the Christmas in St. Louis Foundation and the St. Louis Public Library are partnering for a coloring and essay contest, with a pretty cool prize: Being a junior grand marshal of the 2017 St. Louis Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The coloring contest is for kindergarten through 2nd graders, and the essay contest for 3rd-8th graders. Entries can be picked up at any library branch, or downloaded off the website. Entries are due Sunday, and winners will be announced Nov. 18 at Keiner Plaza’s Festival of Lights.

. . . . .

In Wentzville, they will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the nation’s first Vietnam War memorial on Saturday.

CLICK HERE for more local Veterans Day news!

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 323. There will be a special ceremony at the memorial, 207 West Pearce Boulevard, at 1:30 p.m.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook