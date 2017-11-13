Audit STL Praises Aldermanic Support, Hopes It Leads To Action

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The people behind an initiative to audit St. Louis city government hope new aldermanic support helps push things forward.

Audit STL was pleased with the news you first heard on KMOX Monday morning that Aldermen Joe Vacarro and John Collins-Muhammad will introduce a resolution supporting the effort this week.

Audit STL’s Glenn Burleigh hopes that translates into more awareness and more volunteers.

“Help us gather the signatures,” Burleigh says. “Words of support aren’t going to make this happen. We need enough valid signatures to trigger the audit, and there’s only one way that happens.”

Burleigh says volunteers frequently post up outside public events, neighborhood meetings and other places. They’re also accepting walk-ins at their headquarters at 3406 Roger Pl. in Tower Grove South — that location is staffed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

The group says it’s trying to gather 10,000 signatures by the middle of August — 5,500 valid signatures are needed to trigger the audit.

