Eight Shot in 24 Hours in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An attack on the Brentwood Metrolink platform is among five area shootings that have left eight people wounded since late yesterday afternoon.
The Brentwood shooting happened at about 9:30 last night. All police are saying so far is that there was one victim, who suffered non-life threatening injuries. They’re not releasing any information about a suspect or motive.
The city gunfire began at 4:20 yesterday afternoon when a 26-year-old woman was shot in the stomach and a 50-year-old was shot in the back at Arlington and Ridge.
Three minutes later, a 45-year-old woman was shot in the arm while driving at St. Louis and Clara.
At 6:15 three males were shot, one in the eye, while sitting on a porch on Clara near Page. Those shots came from a pasing car.
And then just over an hour ago, a woman showed up at a hospital with a thigh wound she says occurred on East Fair near Grant.
All the victims are expected to survive.